JOB TITLE: Reporter

JOB OPENING DATE: October 9, 2018

JOB NUMBER: #19-02

Position Summary

WLTV Univision in Miami is looking for a dynamic, highly motivated, experienced Reporter with strong work ethics to report and write in Spanish Newscast for our multiplatform news products. The ideal candidate should have an outgoing personality, enjoy working with the community and have a thorough knowledge of current local, regional, national and international affairs, with emphasis in Latin American issues.

Job Responsibilities

Research, report and write in Spanish on compelling daily news, features and in-depth stories for our multiplatform news products.

Responsible for news gathering in the field working closely with photographers, producers and assignment editors, producing stories and conducting their own investigations.

Cover breaking news with urgency and accuracy.

Research, confirm, write and deliver a final news product as well as translate and edit copy.

Report live from the field.

Produce, write and edit special reports / series.

Scan and leverage social media with our viewers, law enforcement, nonprofit organizations and other local agencies; make phone calls, seek out eyewitnesses, track court dockets for key cases, and demand public records, including videos when needed.

Post error-free basic stories to our digital platforms, including pushing content to social media.

Must be able to carry a question and answer session with guests during live newscasts.

Public appearances at station promotions, community and school events on behalf of the station when necessary.

Some travel might be required.

Must be able to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Other duties and projects as determined by the News

Minimum Qualifications

BS/BA or MA in Communications, Journalism, or related field required.

Minimum 3 years experience in TV Reporting. Experience as a Reporter in Spanish language broadcasting is required.

Must communicate clearly, concisely and in a compelling manner.

Must be bilingual in Spanish and English with excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Should have strong story-telling skills, on-camera presence and ability to handle simultaneous tasks, while working well in a fast-paced environment.

This position requires someone who is a self-starter, organized, experienced in improvising and thinking on their feet, in finding leads and nurturing sources.

Must have the ability to produce stories daily and meet deadlines, with a full grasp of social media and online reporting.

Demonstrable experience building online audience required.

Large numbers of followers in main Social Media Platforms preferred.

Must possess a good driving record

Knowledge of journalistic ethics and libel laws.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2659

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

