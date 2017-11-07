CBS Radio Openings
|Position/Title:
Reporter
|Details:
WPEC in West Palm Beach Florida is looking for a take-charge Reporter to help us continue to grow our newscasts!
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
11/7/2017
|Closing Date:
12/7/2017
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|Experience:
We are seeking a motivated, energetic, creative, and aggressive reporter who can think and perform outside the box. The candidate should be able to develop story ideas and gather information for newscasts, have sound writing skills, a great work ethic, and a can-do attitude. The best person for this job will have excellent live shot skills and thrives on breaking stories.
|Requirements:
Requirements:
Proven knowledge and experience working with current media creation tools and contemporary newsroom systems
Strong writing and copy editing skills are a must
4 years of experience as a Reporter
Must be able to work well under deadline pressure
|Contact:
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/