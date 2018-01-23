Regional Digital Sales Manager

Responsibilities:

· Meet with stations regularly to provide digital platform training, support and innovative integrations and develop new growth and revenue for Sinclair markets.

· Achieve all revenue targets and roll out new Company initiatives for assigned markets

· Maintain high level communications with all station and corporate management, sales staff, as well as vendors.

· Execute training for sales management, account executives and content producers.

· Meet with vendors and potential vendors to improve existing and develop new programs as well as find and develop new initiatives and programs to advance the digital team.

· Assist with implementation of programs and create revenue streams as opportunities arise.

· Gather new media technology and content information and research to provide the station with the most competitive advantage.

· Other responsibilities as assigned