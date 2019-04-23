Req ID#: 31531

Job Title: Receptionist – Part Time

Job Description/Requisition Details:

The Receptionist is responsible for providing clerical and administrative support in an effective and efficient and professional manner.

This is a part time position. Hours are 12:30pm-5:30pm, Monday through Friday

*Answers all incoming and internal phone calls.

*Assist visitors by greeting, welcoming, and directing them appropriately; notifies company personnel of visitor arrival.

*Assist listeners on the phone or in person when claiming their prize(s).

*Maintains files consisting of prizes and winner forms.

*Maintains security by following procedures; monitoring cameras, logbook; issuing visitor badges.

*Maintains telecommunication system by following manufacturer’s instructions for console operation.

*Maintains safe and clean reception area by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

*Updates and distributes extension list

*Handles all incoming and outgoing mail including calling for FedEx pick up and general mail distribution.

*Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

*Administrative support for various departments, as well as other clerical duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Telephone Skills, Verbal Communication, Microsoft Office Skills, Listening, Professionalism, Customer Relations Skills, Organization, Handles Pressure, Reliable and Punctual.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14222 to apply.