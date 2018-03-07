ENTRAVISION.COM
JOB POSTING FORM
Date Posted: 03/01/2018
Entravision Communications Corporation
Receptionist
Location/Market: Orlando, FL
JOB DESCRIPTION
Summary
Responsible for ensuring all callers and visitors are greeted promptly in a friendly and professional manner as well as performing essential office duties.
Essential Functions
- Answers main offices phones including CEO’s phones when needed.
- Promptly passes along phone messages.
- Prepares, processes, and tracks incoming and outgoing mail and FedEx packages.
- Tracks, orders, receives, and stocks kitchen and office related supplies.
- Performs upkeep and maintenance of the common areas, such as the reception area, conference rooms, photocopying/work areas, kitchen, and hallways.
- Responsible for general kitchen and office supply duties
- Assists in maintaining a professional and organized office setting.
- Provides administrative support and assistance to all departments as needed.
- Assists in coordinating and organizing events such as meetings, luncheons, and departmental activities as needed.
Supervisory Responsibility
Reports directly to Senior Business Operations Manager
Competencies
- Very Strong Attention to Detail.
- Excellent Follow Through and Follow Up.
- Strong Interpersonal and Writing Skills.
- Professional Image Both in Person and Over the Phone.
- Reliability and Honesty.
- Discretion and Confidentiality a Must.
- Teamwork.
Position Type/Expected Hours of Work
This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.
Required Education and Experience
- Working knowledge of Outlook, Word, and Excel.
- Valid Driver’s License and Personal Transportation.
Preferred Education and Experience
- Degree from an accredited institution.
- Bilingual Spanish/English.
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Email resume: jobsorlando@entravision.com No phone calls or walk-ins
Entravision participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees. Entravision is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women, minorities and persons with disabilities to apply.
APPLY ONLINE AT:
ENTRAVISION.COM