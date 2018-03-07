ENTRAVISION.COM

Date Posted: 03/01/2018

Entravision Communications Corporation

Receptionist

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Responsible for ensuring all callers and visitors are greeted promptly in a friendly and professional manner as well as performing essential office duties.

Essential Functions

Answers main offices phones including CEO’s phones when needed. Promptly passes along phone messages. Prepares, processes, and tracks incoming and outgoing mail and FedEx packages. Tracks, orders, receives, and stocks kitchen and office related supplies. Performs upkeep and maintenance of the common areas, such as the reception area, conference rooms, photocopying/work areas, kitchen, and hallways. Responsible for general kitchen and office supply duties Assists in maintaining a professional and organized office setting. Provides administrative support and assistance to all departments as needed. Assists in coordinating and organizing events such as meetings, luncheons, and departmental activities as needed.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Senior Business Operations Manager

Competencies

Very Strong Attention to Detail. Excellent Follow Through and Follow Up. Strong Interpersonal and Writing Skills. Professional Image Both in Person and Over the Phone. Reliability and Honesty. Discretion and Confidentiality a Must. Teamwork.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

Working knowledge of Outlook, Word, and Excel. Valid Driver’s License and Personal Transportation.

Preferred Education and Experience

Degree from an accredited institution. Bilingual Spanish/English.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Email resume: jobsorlando@entravision.com No phone calls or walk-ins

Entravision participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees. Entravision is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women, minorities and persons with disabilities to apply.

