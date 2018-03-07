|Position/Title:
Receptionist
|Details:
Summary
Responsible for ensuring all callers and visitors are greeted promptly in a friendly and professional manner as well as performing essential office duties.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Salary:
Commensurate with experience
|Date Posted:
3/2/2018
|Closing Date:
4/2/2018
|City:
Altamonte Springs – 32714
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.salsa981.com
|Required Education and Experience
1. Working knowledge of Outlook, Word, and Excel.
2. Valid Driver’s License and Personal Transportation.
Preferred Education and Experience
1. Degree from an accredited institution.
2. Bilingual Spanish/English.
|Competencies:
1. Very Strong Attention to Detail.
2. Excellent Follow Through and Follow Up.
3. Strong Interpersonal and Writing Skills.
4. Professional Image Both in Person and Over the Phone.
5. Reliability and Honesty.
6. Discretion and Confidentiality a Must.
7. Teamwork.
|Contact:
APPLY ONLINE AT:
ENTRAVISION.COM