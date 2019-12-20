Radio Broadcast/ IT Engineer

Requirements:

 Maintain integrity of all on-air and on-line products, including FM, HD and AM transmissions, digital audio & audio

streaming

 Install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair the all broadcast radio station equipment, including transmitters,

antennas, satellite downlinks, automation system, studio equipment, remote equipment, generators, telephone

system and related other equipment

 Install broadcast equipment at studios, transmitter sites, in company vehicles, at remote broadcast locations in

keeping with good engineering practice.

 Assist in planning and development of all aspects of technical facilities including studios, transmitters, telephone

systems, satellite, STL, computers and data networks.

 Assist with IT support to all staff.

Qualifications:

 Minimum two years of experience in broadcast facility maintenance, including hands-on support of FM/AM radio

transmitters and modern studio equipment at a radio station

 Four-year college or technical school and/or training, or equivalent combination of education & experience

preferred

 Knowledge of FCC Rulers & Regulations

 Basic knowledge of computers and IT systems. CompTIA A+ and/or Network+ certifications preferred

 Proficiency with Microsoft Office is a must (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio)

 Experience with modern digital audio systems including WideOrbit, VoxPro and Axia Livewire is highly desirable

 SBE Certification is preferred

 Valid Florida driver’s license for operation of company vehicles is required

 Strong proven time management skills including ability to multi-task in a multiple-project environment

 Availability to work various hours / days, including some weekends and holidays

 Ability to provide on-call status 24/7 in case of equipment failure

 Personal vehicle is required for twenty-four hour response to emergencies

 Excellent customer service and communication skills are critical



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee will frequently be required to stand; walk; sit; use hands and fingers

to handle or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl;

talk or hear; and smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required

by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust

focus

Please have all resumes and inquires be directed to www.entercom.com/careers.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.