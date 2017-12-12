Summary

Assists the

Promotions Director with events for listeners. Responsible for maintaining

localization reports, scheduling remotes and van visits, and maintaining all

station PSA copy.

Essential

Functions

1.

Assists in Development of quarterly promotional calendar with Sales and

Programming departments.

2.

Assists and maintain weekly localization reports for programming staff.

3.

Assists in assigning and schedule all remotes, van visits, and cut-ins.

4.

Creates and maintains all station PSA copy with monthly documentation of

station’s PSA contribution.

Position

Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a part-time

position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.