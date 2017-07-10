Promotions Technician (Part Time)

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain safe operations of vehicles, prizes, equipment, and other promotional tools.

Set up and execute retail activations, events and radio station promotional activities.

Work with the sales representative at each van activity in order to assist in achieving client goals.

Take pictures of the events and the participants.

Make sure all items on the promotions checklist are obtained on a timely basis.

Maintain the appearance of the station vehicles and its service schedule.

Available to work different shifts including but not limited to weekdays, nights, weekends and holidays.

Minimum Qualifications for Consideration

Requires good driving record.

Requires excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Requires highly motivated team player capable of working in a fast-paced environment.

Experience and Education

High School Diploma required.

Previous work experience in events, marketing, promotions, customer service, sales and/or related field a plus.

Necessary Language Skills

Ability to communicate in English and Spanish required.

Physical demands

While performing duties of this job, the employee is required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to handle, or feel objects; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, or crouch. The employee must be able to lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=1805

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

