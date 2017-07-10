Promotions Technician (Part Time)

Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain safe operations of vehicles, prizes, equipment, and other promotional tools.
- Set up and execute retail activations, events and radio station promotional activities.
- Work with the sales representative at each van activity in order to assist in achieving client goals.
- Take pictures of the events and the participants.
- Make sure all items on the promotions checklist are obtained on a timely basis.
- Maintain the appearance of the station vehicles and its service schedule.
- Available to work different shifts including but not limited to weekdays, nights, weekends and holidays.
Minimum Qualifications for Consideration
- Requires good driving record.
- Requires excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Requires highly motivated team player capable of working in a fast-paced environment.
Experience and Education
- High School Diploma required.
- Previous work experience in events, marketing, promotions, customer service, sales and/or related field a plus.
Necessary Language Skills
- Ability to communicate in English and Spanish required.
Physical demands
- While performing duties of this job, the employee is required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to handle, or feel objects; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, or crouch. The employee must be able to lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.
SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=1805
About Univision Communications Inc.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.
UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,
WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER