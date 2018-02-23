|Position/Title:
Promotions Producer
WPEC CBS12 News in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking an experienced and Promotions Producer for our Creative Services Department. Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting edge commercials for our clients. The ability to work well with internal and external clients is vital.
Full Time
2/22/2018
3/22/2018
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
Responsibilities include:
· Strategic traffic promotional inventor
· Produce daily syndicated promos, as well as, station marketing materials as needed
· Maintain and coordinate all Talent Appearance requests
· Assist with all station and sponsored events
· Collaborate with all departments in a positive manner
· Other responsibilities as assigned
Required skills and experience includes:
· Non-linear editing experience is a must (Adobe Creative Suite). Working knowledge of Avid
· Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots
· Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story
· A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition
· Superb attention to detail, time management skills and strong communication abilities
· Ability to maintain archives and edit systems
· Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record
· Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs
· Knowledge of OSI preferred
· College degree is preferred
