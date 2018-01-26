Details:



Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WTVX in West Palm Beach Market, has an immediate opening for a Promotions Producer. Do you live, eat and breathe social? Do you read or watch News daily? Can you spot a promotable news story or viral video from a mile away? Do you have a high motor work ethic? If not, stop here. If so, read on because we’re looking for someone who is bursting at the seams with a passion for marketing. If you have a can-do mentality, apply. If you accept the honorary role of being a ‘Multi-tasking Pro’, apply. If you have a zest for life and truly support the phrase, “go big or go home,” apply. We are looking for someone who is willing to fight for your right to promote brand-focused stories. In this role, it’s a must. You will be the voice for the audience and brand. You’ll be the person pushing for compelling story information hours, sometimes even minutes before a reporters deadline! Those type of conversations can get sticky. You’ll need some gumption.