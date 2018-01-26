Promotions Producer

|Skills and Abilities:
· One-3 years’ experience of writing or editing in local broadcast preferred
· Bachelor’s degree preferred
· Ability to write and edit video for on-air and digital platforms
· Wakes up and instantly checks Nielsen ratings from the night before
· Knowledge of social media and a love for all things digital
· Working knowledge of Avid and the Adobe Creative Suite
· Superb attention to detail, time management skills and strong communication abilities
· Experience working with camera, audio and lighting equipment. Ability to lift 50 pounds
· Strong sense of initiative and focus on continuous learning
Perks of WTVX:
· Time in the morning to go to the beach
· Work with a fun team
· The Creative and Commercial folks celebrate small wins
· To be considered for this position candidate must submit resume, recent web link of your work and cover letter