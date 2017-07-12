WPEC is seeking an experienced and creative Promotions Manager for our Creative Services department. Vacancy Type:

Date Posted: 7/13/2017

Closing Date: 8/13/2017

City: West Palm Beach

State: Florida

Florida URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com Experience: Responsibilities: Assist Director of Creative Services in managing department workflow, staff, and initiatives for WPEC CBS12 & WTVX CW34

A passion for marketing, promotion, and the evolving digital medium

Overseeing production of news topical and special report promos

Write / Produce / Edit station promos as assigned

Managing of filling traffic logs with promotion inventory

Understanding audience flow, day and the advertising/content

Working closely with production of local news specials, local commercial production and with the advertising clients

Assist in station sponsored events from planning to execution

Understand the importance of web and social media presence and be able to coordinate/produce promotional content on these platforms

Other duties as assigned Requirements: Requirements: Non-linear editing experience (Avid Media Composer preferred)

Advance skills in After Effects strongly preferred

Excellent verbal, written, and organizational skills are a must

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story

Previous management skills or senior producer skills are a must

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record

Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs.

Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred

A minimum of 3 years of experience in broadcast production is a must

A college degree is preferred This is not an entry level position. If you have the required experience and skills, we want to hear from you! When applying online, please include your salary requirements and a link to your latest work. Work examples should showcase strong editing and writing skills. If you do not have a link to your work, apply on-line and we can discuss. Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/