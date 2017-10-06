loading...

WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

www.fox35orlando.com

CREATIVE SERVICES:

PROMOTIONS MANAGER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Work closely with Promotion and Sales managers to conceptualize and execute the creation of compelling station and commercial/sales marketing campaigns. Assist VP Creative Services with developing promotion and marketing strategies and concepts. Coordinate scheduling and oversee client commercial production. Work with sales department to develop and execute on-air, online and/or event driven client promotion opportunities. Oversee and coordinate the promotion and executions of community events, third party contests, on-site appearances, and remotes and events for all stations. Create and place content on digital/social platforms for community events and station projects and partnerships. Develop and maintain relationships with local radio stations. Provide backup daily log support. Serve as back up to promotion manager. Excellent organizational and communication skills with strong writing, production and editing skills for broadcast television and social media strongly preferred. Premiere-Pro (adobe suite) skills a plus. Must be able to juggle multiple priorities while working with a sense of urgency in a deadline-oriented, fast-paced team environment. Work non-traditional hours and days and in breaking news situations. A minimum of 3 years’ experience in broadcast television promotions and project management preferred with Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Marketing or a related discipline preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license and maintain a clean driving record.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

Related posts