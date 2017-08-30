|Details:
First Coast News is looking to hire a non-traditional thinking Promotions Manager to help elevate the brand of First Coast News (ABC/NBC duopoly) across all digital platforms. The ideal candidate will be on the front-lines of helping transform how we advertise ourselves as content providers in the market space with standard setting creative.
You will serve as the creative lead to conceptualize, write, produce, shoot, and edit everything from image campaigns, programming spots, news topicals, special targeted spots for sweeps months, digital + social videos, PSA’s, and any other creative needs determined by the Marketing Director.
Ideal candidate will have advanced and exceptional writing, editing and videography skills using various camera formats, especially DSLR. He/She will work well independently – and can also be collaborative and work well as a part of our team. We are looking for a self-starter with a positive attitude and a critical eye for detail who be willing to take ownership of projects and see them thru to the end.
In addition, the ideal candidate should possess at least 6 years of experience producing television/digital work with advanced production skills to include lighting and graphics. A news background is helpful and a creative spirit is a must! Other roles that would prepare a candidate for this job include ad agency producer/editor, cinematographer, freelance photographer, freelance producer/editor or content marketer. Recent college graduates with significant experience will be considered.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, film, fine arts, media arts or equivalent experience
- At least 6 years of experience in shooting and editing television, digital and/or advertising messaging across various platforms
- Previous experience as a Promotions Manager or Senior Producer
- Strong command of the Adobe Creative suite
- Outstanding written and oral communication skills
- Strong leadership, writing and organizational skills
- Strong decision making and critical thinking skills a must
About TEGNA:
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 46 stations in 38 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 32 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.