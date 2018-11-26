Promotions Manager

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: This position will be the liaison between programming, digital and sales and responsible for all on air, online, and onsite promotions that successfully generate revenue, ratings, and local buzz. Responsibilities: Coordinates and attends client meetings with sellers and sales managers as needed to plan events and event logistics.

Collaborates with multiple departments to create and execute promotions such as remotes, events, van hits and other street team activities from start to finish.

Drives promotional vehicles.

Performs basic office administrative functions and updates station web site.

Conducts on-site promotions, and handles clients and listeners.

Sets up and runs audio and other types of equipment; hangs banners and other staging elements.

Records events (i.e. photos, videos, audio and social media measures for station promotions).

Sets up, breaks down and transports promotional event equipment as required.

Prepares contest rules, waivers, and release forms for on air, digital, social media and other contests.

Supervises prize inventory and in-studio prize sheets as well as awarding of prizes at events.

May coordinate and oversee on-site appearances, remotes and events.

May be responsible for all winner prize fulfillment and release forms. Required: Advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Photoshop and social media platforms

Excellent organizational skills; ability to prioritize and effectively manage time

High work standards and degree of attention to detail

Problem solving and decision making

Project management from start to finish; assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks

Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar

Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities

Excellent driving record

Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 40-pound objects

Ability to seize on trending topics (on our shows, locally, nationally) and turn them into compelling web content.

At least a mid-level knowledge of Photoshop.

Ability to create layered images for station websites that look professional and modern.

Ability to create layered images for station websites that look professional and modern. Basic article writing skills including creating SEO friendly content

Basic HTML knowledge (ability to read HTML, make minor modifications)

Adobe Lightroom experience

Strong knowledge of social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat

Fluency with creating videos for social and our websites plus basic editing skills, going live on various social platforms. Desired: Advanced video knowledge

Creating, editing professional videos for our stations and clients using Adobe Premiere

Creating, editing professional videos for our stations and clients using Adobe Premiere Adobe Illustrator proficiency including creating logos, vector images, etc.

Advanced writing skills

Experience with Adobe Omniture Analytics

Previous experience in radio, including on-air, is a plus.

Knowledge of online contesting, including sweepstakes, photo and video contesting with ability to harness all the tools we have available to drive engagement. Work Experience 1-3 years’ experience in outdoor promotions and/or marketing and/or customer service Education: High school diploma;

4-year college degree preferred (emphasis in Communications, Advertising or Marketing) Certifications: Valid driver’s license

Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular