loading...

PROMOTIONS MANAGER

Responsibilities

Proactively manage all Promotion activities for all Entercom Miami radio stations by anticipating and planning for all activities with enough time to execute with excellence and communicate with all parties involved. Reports to the Marketing Director.

Manage the promotion budget and expenses. Work monthly to track expenses and adhere to expense guidelines. Acquire bids and pre-approval on all major expenses.

Development and maintenance of listener database and related promotional activity.

Significant contribution to stations’ online presence, through innovation of promotional and interactive campaigns for listeners and clients, as well as regular maintenance of website content.

Significant contribution to stations’ print marketing initiatives, including copywriting, basic layout and evaluation of finished products.

Manage and maintain inventory of prizes and other giveaways; and document all prizes and contesting through VCreative Promo software. Manage Trade as it applies to contesting and prizes for events and remotes. Upkeep of contest files.

Manage all stations’ promotional calendars to include all station activities.

Planning and coordination of major Promotions from inception to completion by working closely with and communicating with Marketing Director, Sales Managers, Digital Producer and Program Directors to include scheduling and coordinating execution of on air contesting and on the street marketing.

Ensure the proper outside image of all Entercom Miami stations, i.e. appearance of promotion staff, signage, and station presence displayed to the maximum potential with the resources available.

Develop, create, and brainstorm promotions with sales department to ensure that Entercom Miami maintains and increases share of business. Schedule on-air sales promos.

Recap sales and station promotions within 5 days of completion with proof of performance documentation.

Responsible for Community Relations and providing information for Quarterly FCC Community Affairs reporting, this includes all non-profit fund raising events and initiatives.

Develop professional relationship with Press contacts and keep current press list. Write and distribute Press Releases for newsworthy events.

Oversee staff of Promotion Assistants in all facets, including hiring, training staff to execute promotions and events; and creating a system of accountability.

Protect the company through strict adherence to signed agreements of all station promotions and events, serving as Legal Liaison to insure that all corporate legal requirements are met. Adherence to all FCC rules as well as Entercom regulations regarding contesting to include writing all rules for all contests.

Requirements

3 years relevant experience required.

Fluency in office software applications, familiarity with database management, and desktop publishing applications, i.e. MS Office (Outlook, Word, Powerpoint, Excel), VCreative or Promo Suite

Excellent written and oral communications (English/Spanish a plus), dependable transportation must be able to work weekends

To be considered for these positions, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Entercom Miami

20450 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33169

Related posts