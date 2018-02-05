Details: First Coast News is looking to hire a non-traditional thinking Promotions Manager to help elevate the brand of First Coast News (ABC/NBC duopoly) across all digital platforms. The ideal candidate will be on the front-lines of helping transform how we advertise ourselves as content providers in the market space with standard setting creative. You will serve as the creative lead to conceptualize, write, produce, shoot, and edit everything from image campaigns, programming spots, news topicals, special targeted spots for sweeps months, digital + social videos, PSA’s, and any other creative needs determined by the Marketing Director. Ideal candidate will have advanced and exceptional writing, editing and videography skills using various camera formats, especially DSLR. He/She will work well independently – and can also be collaborative and work well as a part of our team. We are looking for a self-starter with a positive attitude and a critical eye for detail who be willing to take ownership of projects and see them thru to the end. In addition, the ideal candidate should possess at least 6 years of experience producing television/digital work with advanced production skills to include lighting and graphics. A news background is helpful and a creative spirit is a must! Other roles that would prepare a candidate for this job include ad agency producer/editor, cinematographer, freelance photographer, freelance producer/editor or content marketer. Recent college graduates with significant experience will be considered. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.