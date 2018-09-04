|Position/Title:
Promotions Director
|Details:
iHeartMedia Stations
Job Summary:
Serves as lead contact for all promotional related activities for at least two iHeartMedia brands.
Works with station management in determining appropriate promotions for targeted demographic. Directs on-air promotions activities, including creative design of promotional spots that maintain and enhance established creative vision and tactical objectives. Partners with Sales to develop and execute programs to increase listening audience and ratings, enhance brand awareness and loyalty, generate subscribers and increase market share.
Responsibilities:
Qualifications
· Advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Photoshop and social media platforms
· Excellent organizational skills; ability to prioritize and effectively manage time
· High work standards and degree of attention to detail
· Problem solving and decision making
· Project management from start to finish; assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks
· Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar
· Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities
· Excellent driving record
· Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 40-pound objects
?Work Experience
Education
Certifications
· Valid driver’s license
· Proof of insurability
Location
Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611
Position Type
Regular
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/3/2018
|Closing Date:
11/1/2018
|City:
Tampa
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.iHeartMediaCareers.com
|Contact:
Please click here to apply for this job.