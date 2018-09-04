Promotions Director

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Serves as lead contact for all promotional related activities for at least two iHeartMedia brands. Works with station management in determining appropriate promotions for targeted demographic. Directs on-air promotions activities, including creative design of promotional spots that maintain and enhance established creative vision and tactical objectives. Partners with Sales to develop and execute programs to increase listening audience and ratings, enhance brand awareness and loyalty, generate subscribers and increase market share. Responsibilities: Creating brand imaging programs and detailed advertising and promotional campaigns, or online/web/interactive initiatives.

Manages multiple concurrent programs, from a 2-hour on-site with a local personality to a concert by a major star (including meet-and-greets, VIP suites, appearances by the performer, etc.).

Adjusts programs and campaigns to address changing markets and competitive conditions (i.e. including billboards, TV and electronic media).

Works closely with on-air production and scheduling personnel to achieve approved production goals.

Ensures appropriate parties are apprised of changes to creative content, schedules and priorities.

Ensures campaigns are coordinated with operational and sales initiatives.

Uses creativity to fund and/or trade for event giveaways and promotional materials.

In some markets, may also have responsibility for maintenance and upkeep of vehicles (e.g., car, van, truck, etc.) used for remote broadcasts.

May also manage a promotions budget and promotions team.

Creates event promotion proposals and recaps.

Develops and oversees all promotional and contest initiatives of station.

Maintains station event calendar, writes copy for promotional spots, schedules live remotes from promotional events, prepares summaries of events, serves as primary coordinator for third party tie-ins for assigned promotions and events, and supervises promotions coordinator and event staff.

Ensures the provision of prizes, promotional materials and event collateral. Ensures contest rules comply with FCC regulations. Qualifications · Advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Photoshop and social media platforms · Excellent organizational skills; ability to prioritize and effectively manage time · High work standards and degree of attention to detail · Problem solving and decision making · Project management from start to finish; assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks · Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar · Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities · Excellent driving record · Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 40-pound objects ?Work Experience 1-3 years’ experience in outdoor promotions and/or marketing and/or customer service Education High school diploma; 4-year college degree preferred (emphasis in Communications, Advertising or Marketing) Certifications · Valid driver’s license · Proof of insurability Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.