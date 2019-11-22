Cluster, WOCL, WOMX-FM, WQMP has an immediate opening for a Promotions Coordinator (Orlando). Req ID#: 32118

Job Title: Promotions Coordinator (Orlando)

Job Description/Requisition Details: Entercom Orlando is seeking energetic, self-motivated, individual to execute promotional events, broadcasts, and concerts for it’s cluster of stations (WQMP/FM 1019; WOMX/MIX 105.1; WOCL/1059 SUNNY FM). ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following: • Coordinates and implements all station appearances, Street Team activities and contesting. • Assists management with scheduling and training of the Street Team. • Writes broadcast and online contest copy and administrates contest execution. • Sends email blasts and other communications to listeners and partners. • Attends stations events and supervises event set-up and station visibility. • Enters all in-house prize information in Promo Suite Prize Closet • Enters and maintain all loyal listener prize programs. • Maintains and tracks all in-house prizing. • Communicates weekly prize and contest information to station staff (sales & on air staff) • Creates proposals for station prizes i.e. movie screenings, loyal listener program prizes, some concerts and on air prizing. • Handles all listener inquiries in a friendly, professional manner. • Works directly with sales department to acquire all elements needed for sales promotions i.e. copy, prizes, all complete event information etc. • Provides station event recaps. • Other marketing/promotional dept. duties as assigned by the Promotions Manager. Qualifications: Must be an ambitious, energetic and proactive self-starter who possesses excellent organizational skills with ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment. Position requires excellent written and verbal communications skills. Strong computer and image editing skills; including basic knowledge of PhotoShop and general knowledge of social networking platforms required. Valid driver’s license and excellent driving record required. 4 year degree in marketing preferred. Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14813 to apply. Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated. Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY. Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.