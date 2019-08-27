08-21-19

Title: Promotions Coordinator – Multiple Stations

Location: Tampa, FL

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa Bay is seeking a Promotions Coordinator to manage many of the day-to-day operations for 99.5 QYK (WQYK), Q105 (WRBQ) & 98.7 The Shark (WPBB) with strong organization & communication skills. The Promotions Coordinator will assist the Promotion Directors of all three stations.

Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):

• Create and maintain staff schedules for events, remotes & appearances.

• Obtain and process time sheets for payroll office.

• Create event bins for station remotes and appearances.

• Provide details to staff and on-air talent for station remotes and appearances.

• Event management for all major station events.

• Weekly Fleet Management for all stations in Tampa Cluster.

• Event listings for all remotes for WQYK, WRBQ and WPBB websites.

• Assisting the Non-Traditional Revenue (NTR) department on major station/cluster events.

Qualifications

• Promotions Assistant/Street Team experience (preferred).

• Knowledge of audio and technical equipment (preferred).

• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook and Photoshop (preferred).

• The ideal candidate should be extremely detail-oriented, committed to delivering flawless work while maintaining a high level of energy, commitment and passion for results.

• Able to multi-task and prioritize effectively.

• Strong sense of customer service in person, via email and on the phone.

• Available as needed including nights, weekends and holidays.

• Physically and technically able to set up equipment such as tents, audio systems, tables, banners and more

Last Date for consideration: Until position filled.

Qualified candidates may send your best stuff to:

Tom Davis

WLLD Promotions Director / Beasley Media Group, LLC. Tampa

9721 Executive Center Drive N. Suite 200

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Tom.Davis@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC. Is an Equal Opportunity Employer.