Req ID#: 31520

Job Title: Promotions Coordinator

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Miami is looking for an outgoing, hardworking and creative individual to join our Promotions team. The ideal candidate for this position will be responsible to assist in the on-site coordination of live radio broadcasts, personality appearances and station events.

Clerical duties to include but are not limited to, contest winner fulfillment, mailings, database management and entry, website maintenance, creating client and partner proposals/recaps, and listener correspondence. Helping to develop promotional ideas, contests, events and partnerships within the South Florida area.

Qualifications:

This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong customer service. Must be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs) is required. Must be 21 years of age to operate company owned, leased, or rented vehicles on behalf of Entercom. Must possess a valid driver’s license and clean driving record. An outgoing personality is a key to success in this role. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus but not required. Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14211 to apply.