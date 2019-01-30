WAXY-AM, WLYF-FM, WMXJ-FM, WSFS-FM has an immediate opening for a Promotions Assistant – Part Time.

Req ID#: 31246

Job Title: Promotions Assistant – Part Time

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Miami is seeking individuals to represent the radio stations at various marketing and promotional events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast, and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you!

Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned.

Qualifications:

This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong customer service. Must be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs) is required. Valid driver’s license. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus but not required.

An outgoing personality is a key to success in this role. We are looking for individuals who can be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, and holidays. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13937 to apply.