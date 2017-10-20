Entravision Communications Corporation
Promotions Assistant
Location/Market: WVEN-TV & WNUE-FM Orlando
JOB DESCRIPTION
Summary
Assists the Promotions Director with events for listeners. Responsible for maintaining localization reports, scheduling remotes and van visits, and maintaining all station PSA copy.
Essential Functions
- Assists in Development of quarterly promotional calendar with Sales and Programming departments.
- Assists and maintain weekly localization reports for programming staff.
- Assists in assigning and schedule all remotes, van visits, and cut-ins.
- Creates and maintains all station PSA copy with monthly documentation of station’s PSA contribution.
Competencies
- Excellent Organizational Skills.
- Strategic Thinking.
- Excellent Communication Skills.
- Teamwork.
- A Self Starter.
Position Type/Expected Hours of Work
This is a part-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.
Supervisory Responsibility
Reports directly to Fernando Romero
Required Education and Experience
- Solid Knowledge of the Latin Market and the station format is essential.
- Bilingual Spanish/English.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Outlook.
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Please send resume to jobsorlando@entravision.com. Please, No phone calls or walk-ins.
Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.
Entravision Communications is an equal opportunity employer.
We encourage women and minorities to apply.