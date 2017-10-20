loading...

Entravision Communications Corporation

Promotions Assistant

Location/Market: WVEN-TV & WNUE-FM Orlando

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Assists the Promotions Director with events for listeners. Responsible for maintaining localization reports, scheduling remotes and van visits, and maintaining all station PSA copy.

Essential Functions

Assists in Development of quarterly promotional calendar with Sales and Programming departments. Assists and maintain weekly localization reports for programming staff. Assists in assigning and schedule all remotes, van visits, and cut-ins. Creates and maintains all station PSA copy with monthly documentation of station’s PSA contribution.

Competencies

Excellent Organizational Skills. Strategic Thinking. Excellent Communication Skills. Teamwork. A Self Starter.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a part-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Fernando Romero

Required Education and Experience

Solid Knowledge of the Latin Market and the station format is essential. Bilingual Spanish/English. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Outlook.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Please send resume to jobsorlando@entravision.com. Please, No phone calls or walk-ins.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an equal opportunity employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

