Promotions Assistant @ Entravision Communications

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

OBJECTIVES

Assist the Promotions Director with events for listeners.

Responsible for maintaining localization reports, scheduling remotes and van visits, and maintaining all station PSA copy.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist in Development of quarterly promotional calendar with Sales and Programming departments. Assist in assigning and schedule all remotes, van visits, and cut-ins. REPORTING. Assist and maintain weekly localization reports for programming staff.

Assist and maintain weekly localization reports for programming staff. PRODUCT. Create and maintain all station PSA copy with monthly documentation of station’s PSA contribution.

III. POSITION TYPE/EXPECTED HOURS OF WORK

This is a Part Time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY

Reports directly to Director of Marketing and Event Sales

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Skills Experience Language. Bilingual Spanish/English. Technology. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Outlook. Teamwork and Organization. Must demonstrate an excellent set of organization and communication skills that enhances team productivity and collaboration. Strategic Thinking. Must be a self-starter. Has the ability to analyze current organizational structure and department needs and share insight that will improve overall efficiency and workflow. Solid knowledge of the Latin market and the station format is essential.

OTHER DUTIES

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.