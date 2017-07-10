Promotion Writer / Producer

Details: Write, produce and edit promotional ads for WALA FOX10

across all platforms. Creativity and writing skills to produce daily news topicals on very short deadlines. Handle every aspect of ad production from concept to spot creation including videography, graphic design and editing. Looking for candidates with a strong ability to communicate station brand in all station marketing. Ideal candidates will have at least one year of news

promotion production experience with solid non-linear editing skills.

Familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite a strong plus.