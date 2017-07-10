Promotion Writer / Producer

Key Account Coordinator
|Details:
Write, produce and edit promotional ads for WALA FOX10
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
7/11/2017
|Closing Date:
8/31/2017
|City:
Mobile – 36606
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
One year of related experience. Non-linear editing, writing, producing, Adobe Creative suite.
|Requirements:
Writing and editing daily news topical, proof of brand and TSR promotion. Entertainment promotion. Event marketing, Brand image promotion. Marketing of digital assets.
|Additional Information:
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES
/VETERANS/DISABLED.
|Contact:
To apply go to Fox10tv.com / Careers