WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville

www.fox35orlando.com

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

PROMOTION PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Write, produce and edit promos and marketing pieces including daily topicals, station and news image spots, proof of performance spots, custom syndicated program spots, targeted social media content, and sales marketing projects for the FOX Triopoly in Central Florida. Participate in community events. Must have a proven track record of producing conversational yet compelling promotional spots that stand out in commercial breaks, connect emotionally with viewers and give clear reasons to tune-in. Must possess top-notch writing skills and a desire to win every day. Must have a clear understanding of how to sell news stories and station programming to targeted demographics with the ability to execute distinctive marketing and branding strategies for each station and social media platform. Must be familiar with ways to increase user engagement on web and social media platforms. Ability to meet tight deadlines is key. Must be able to work flexible hours and shifts, including some weekends and holidays. A minimum of two years’ television promotion experience; a degree in communications or related field; a good understanding of graphics and visual effects along with proficiency with Microsoft Office, basic non-linear editing skills and iNews news computer knowledge preferred. Adobe Premiere and After Effects experience are a must. Shooting, lighting and photographic experience a plus.

