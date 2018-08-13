Promotion Events Support- Part-time

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Assists the promotions or marketing departments with daily activities that promote the station(s), clients or events. (Working indoor and outdoor events) Responsibilities • Collaborates with multiple departments to create and execute promotions such as remotes, events, van hits and other street team activities from start to finish. • Drives promotional vehicles. • Performs basic office administrative functions and updates station web site. • Conducts on-site promotions, and handles clients and listeners. • Sets up and runs audio and other types of equipment; hangs banners and other staging elements. • Records events (i.e. photos, videos, audio and social media measures for station promotions). • Sets up, breaks down and transports promotional event equipment as required. • May handout prizes at station events and remotes. • May coordinate and oversee on-site appearances, remotes and events. • May be responsible for all winner prize fulfillment and release forms. Qualifications • Advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Photoshop and social media platforms • Excellent organizational skills; ability to prioritize and effectively manage time • High work standards and degree of attention to detail • Problem solving and decision making • Project management from start to finish; assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks • Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar • Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities • Excellent driving record • Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 50-pound objects Work Experience • 1-3 years’ experience in outdoor promotions and/or marketing and/or customer service Education • High school diploma; 2 to 4-year college degree preferred (emphasis in Communications, Advertising or Marketing) Certifications • Valid driver’s license • Proof of insurability Location West Palm Beach, FL: 3071 Continental Drive, 33407 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.