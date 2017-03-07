Promotion Coordinator

Job Responsibilities:

Entercom Miami is looking for an outgoing, hardworking and creative individual to join our Promotions team.

The ideal candidate for this position will be responsible to assist in the on-site coordination of live radio broadcasts, personality appearances and station events.

Clerical duties to include but are not limited to, contest winner fulfillment, mailings, database management and entry, website maintenance, creating client and partner recaps, and listener correspondence.

Helping to develop promotional ideas, contests, events and partnerships within the South Florida area.

Job Qualifications:

Must be energetic, extremely reliable, efficient and capable of sorting out the important tasks first in a fast paced environment.

Excellent communication skills are necessary, as you will be communicating on a regular basis with the Marketing Director, Promotion Director, promotion staff, different departmental staff, clients, partners and listeners.

Apply here: www.entercom.com/careers

Related posts