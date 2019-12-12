WAXY, WKIS, WLYF, WMXJ, WPOW, WQAM, WSFS has an immediate opening for a Promotion Assistant – Part Time.

Job Title: Promotion Assistant – Part Time

Entercom Miami is seeking individuals to represent the radio stations at various marketing and promotional events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast, and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you!

Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned.

This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong customer service. Must be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs) is required. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

An outgoing personality is a key to success in this role. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus.

Entercom employees must be 21 years of age to operate Company owned, leased, or rented vehicles on behalf of Entercom.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14952 to apply.

Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.