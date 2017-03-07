PROMOTION ASSISTANT – PART TIME

Sales- ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Full Time Regular)
Job Requirements:
- Entercom South Florida is looking for Part Time Promotions Assistants to manage all aspects of station appearances, functions, and occasional live broadcasts.
- The ideal candidate(s) should be outgoing, presentable, able to think on his/her feet, punctual, and friendly.
- Hours will vary greatly from week to week; flexibility in schedule is a must. Hours could include, but are not limited to weekdays, early mornings, nights, holidays and weekends.
Job Qualifications:
- A valid driver’s license, clean driving record, reliable transportation, and physical ability to carry and lift up to 50 pounds of portable equipment is required.
- Applicant must be at least 18 years of age or older.
- Ability to drive larger vehicles like cargo vans, pickup trucks, and SUV’s is a plus.
Send resume to: Ben.Hartman@entercom.com