Promotion Assistant – Part Time

Entercom South Florida is looking for Part Time Promotions Assistants to manage all aspects of station appearances, functions, and occasional live broadcasts. The ideal candidate(s) should be outgoing, presentable, able to think on his/her feet, punctual, and friendly. Hours will vary greatly from week to week; flexibility in schedule is a must. Hours could include, but are not limited to weekdays, early mornings, nights, holidays and weekends. A valid driver’s license, clean driving record, reliable transportation, and physical ability to carry and lift up to 50 pounds of portable equipment is required. Applicant must be at least 18 years of age or older. Ability to drive larger vehicles like cargo vans, pickup trucks, and SUV’s is a plus. Send resume to: Ben.Hartman@entercom.com

