Program Director

iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Leads all aspects of radio station's on-air experience in a leadership and operations role, responsible for talent, content, programming, and online presence. Responsibilities • Reviews and determines all commercial and paid programming content; decides music play lists; schedules programming in conformance with FCC rules and regulations, company policy and applicable federal, state, and local laws; protects station license. • Plans and oversees tone, programming, production, sound & theme, website, online presence, and social media. • Collaborates with Production to enlist musical direction and seeks options that meet editorial scope. • Fields record label calls, schedules music, and checks social media to ensure music remains consistent with station's brand. • Identifies, recruits, and coaches on-air talent, producers, news directors, and reporters, e.g., frequently listens/airchecks sessions with on-air talent, • Provides direction to DJ and audio engineer on content • Partners with Market President, Programming and Sales in support of local and corporate business goals to increase market share, listeners, ratings, advertiser satisfaction, and revenue while aligning programming fit with client, station, and audience; creates talent and station marketing, promotion, and image campaigns. • Determines and maintains creative vision for station(s) to enhance station image and visibility within the community. • Evaluates programming available from distributors, syndicators, and independent producers to recommend acquisitions for broadcast. • Schedules staff for on-air shifts, remotes, and appearances. • Ensures staff has taken/passed/maintained all company programs, plans, and training (e.g., RBI, Payola/Plugola). • Prepares and manages Programming Department budget on a yearly, quarterly, and monthly basis. • Establishes and maintains professional relationships with producers, artists' managers, composers and other industry contacts. • Handles all payables according to company policy and in a prompt fashion. Qualifications • Extensive knowledge of FCC broadcast rules and regulations; knowledge of federal, state and local contesting rules and regulations • Demonstrated ability to use tools to gather and analyze ratings data, make business decisions based on analysis; sound judgment and quality decision-making skills • Extensive knowledge of Diary data analysis; working knowledge of RCS products including GSelector and NexGen • Knowledge and appreciation of diverse music genres, excellent on-air performance, familiarity with radio programming • Excellent team leadership and delegation skills, including motivation of staff; can set goals & expectations, provide honest feedback and manage performance • Strong interpersonal skills • High degree of planning and organizing skills; can multi-task and meet specific deadlines • Flexible, creative, and innovative in using technology to deepen listener relationships • Ability to think both tactically and strategically • Ability to work independently and collaboratively with others • Superior oral and written communication skills; excellent grammar; can adjust communications style based on audience needs • Entrepreneurial and assertive in meeting goals • Ability to influence others, inspire innovation and ensure a client focus Work Experience • Prior experience directing and managing a team • Experience with local formats preferred • Prior experience as a broadcaster, either in news, sports, or as a DJ preferred • Prior experience as a Program Director or Assistant Program Director preferred Education • 4-year college degree preferred Certifications • None required Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular