POSITION AVAILABLE

Date: January 17, 2020

Title: Production Director, WYUU-FM – Beasley Media Group

Location: Tampa, FL

Description:Responsible for audio production, voice-overs and copywriting services to the programming and sales department. Designs and executes in-house production which includes voicing, writing, dubbing and archiving commercials, promotional announcements and other on air content as directed by the programming department. Assigns and directs on-air staff in the production (and writing, where applicable) of commercials for clients. Provides creative support to the sales department and clients with regard to commercials and promotional announcements. Reads and edits material from clients to ensure conformance with company policy and FCC regulations and other applicable laws. Oversees the quality of all on-air commercials. Coordinates with traffic department and sales staff to expedite radio commercials and rotation of commercial discrepancy reports. Other duties may be assigned. This is a full-time position.

Qualifications:

Must be 100% Bilingual for reading and writing (English and Spanish)

Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role

Demonstrated ability to speak effectively before customers and managers

Ability to operate a mixing console, digital recorder, and audio processing equipment (digital or analog)

Ability to operate a computer for general office functionality

Creativity is a must.

On air experience and social media knowledge are both considered a plus.

Last Date For Consideration:Until Filled

To be considered for this position, please send resume to:

jobs@925maxima.com

Beasley Media Group LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.