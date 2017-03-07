PRODUCTION ASSISTANT

Job Responsibilities:

Performs one or more of the following – camera, audio, prompter, tapes, character generator, floor director; pre-production of news, editing, shooting video, script preparation; production of live and taped updates; studio clean up and maintenance; and perform additional duties as deemed necessary for the successful operation of the station as assigned by the department head or general manager.

Job Requirements:

High school diploma, with some experience preferred; possess the ability to operate all studio and control room equipment; able to lift up to 50 pounds; able to work mornings, days, nights, weekends and/or holidays; and possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Apply Online at www.nexstar.tv

EOE M/F/D/V Background Check required.

(Will train, 29 Hrs. Week/or Less, no benefits)

Date Posting Expires: 03-23-17

