Production Assistant

Responsibilities include:

Operate Deko, audio or camera for our (morning, evening, weekend) newscast

Prep for newscasts, including but not limited to: Prepare all fonts to air during newscast Studio and set preparation Maintaining studio Lighting Tape editing for newscasts Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Education/Experience Level:

Experience is not necessary, but education and/or internship in television or related field preferred

Training will be provided

General Hours:



Must be able to work on weekends

Other hours as needed, on occasion Contact:

