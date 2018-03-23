|Position/Title:
Production Assistant
|Details:
Performs one or more of the following – camera, audio, prompter, tapes, character generator, floor director; pre-production of news, editing, shooting video, script preparation; production of live and taped updates; studio clean up and maintenance; and perform additional duties as deemed necessary for the successful operation of the station as assigned by the department head or general manager.
|Vacancy Type:
Part Time
|Date Posted:
3/28/2018
|Closing Date:
4/28/2018
|City:
Panama City – 32401
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://mypanhandle.com
|Experience:
Possess the ability to operate all studio and control room equipment; able to lift up to 50 pounds; able to work mornings, days, nights, weekends and/or holidays.
|Requirements:
High school diploma, with some experience
preferred.
Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an
|Additional Information:
EOE M/F/D/V Background Check required.
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll
|Job Req #:
PA32818