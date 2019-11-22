WAXY, WQAM has an immediate opening for a Producer/Board Op (Sports) – Part Time. Req ID#: 32179

Job Title: Producer/Board Op (Sports) – Part Time

Job Description/Requisition Details: Entercom Miami is looking for talented individuals to join our staff as a part-time Board Operator/Producer. Previous experience running a studio board, editing play-by-play highlights and interviews using a digital editing program such as Adobe Audition or Pro Tools is required. Board Operators are responsible for running the control board, following station format, arranging and playing commercials and IDs according to the program and commercial logs, following applicable laws and FCC regulations. In addition, you may help administer contests, answer listener phone calls, screen listener calls for live shows, operate satellite receivers, take transmitter readings, conduct EAS tests, etc. Qualifications: Strong social media skills required. This is a critical role in the on-air execution of the station. Must be a detail-orientated person available to work evenings, overnights, weekends, vacation fill-in and holidays. The ideal candidate will also have experience in booking guests and writing a blog. Previous experience as a radio board operator, preferably at a sports talk radio station/network. Must have experience with digital operating system (Media Touch, Audio Vault, Enco or Profit). Must be a team player, proficient in basic computer skills. Minimum Education Level: HS diploma or equivalent. Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14874 to apply. Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated. Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY.