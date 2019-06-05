Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Producer
Details:
WESH-TV has an opening for a strong, take-charge producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of being creative, aggressive, have the ability to make decisions and communicate the plan in a clear, concise manner. We expect excellent news judgment and a can do attitude. Candidates must have a proven track record of winning the big story, breaking news and weather. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pros
Job Responsibilities:
Selecting, researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an “experience” for viewers
Working with and guiding reporters in story production
Communicating, coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff
Experience Requirements:
2 years producing experience
Creative presentation style
Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure and knowledge of ENPS are pluses
Military experience in a related occupation specialty will be considered
Qualifications Requirements:
Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills
Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.
An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components
Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements
Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news
Education:
College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred
Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) with associated producing experience will be considered
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
6/26/2019
Closing Date:
7/26/2019
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/producer-6275
Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
Apply Online URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/producer-6275
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER