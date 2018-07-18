Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.

Job Summary:

Creates program content and manages the whole production process for both live and recorded radio programs

Responsibilities

• Undertakes key administrative responsibilities as well as assists in planning and producing live and/or pre-recorded radio shows which may include news, music, talk, sports, traffic, and feature productions.

• Generates original ideas, identifies suitable ideas from others, and carries out thorough research.

• Researches information, obtains materials and assists with contacting and scheduling guests.

• Gives direction to presenters, content providers, assistants and other crew members.

• Manages budgets and ensures the efficient use of resources.

• Obtains permissions or licenses for recording or broadcasting on location, and for the use of music, sound effects and audio archive material.

• Monitors listener emails, inquiries and responses related to shows.

• Works in collaboration with presenters, performers or other program contributors, in order to perform quality assurance to meet established production standards, rules and regulations.

• Uses various broadcasting technologies such as soundboards and editing/production software.

• Schedules and monitors the radio stream during live recordings.

• Assists with time-keeping, saving show recordings, archiving show files and post-production editing as directed.

• May work the board for pre-recorded or live shows.

Qualifications

• Ability to generate original ideas, and to think creatively about how to communicate them to audiences; has comprehensive knowledge of subjects relevant to specific radio genres

• Excellent writing and storytelling skills; ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms

• Knowledgeable of the radio market, different station/program styles, audience demographics

• Knows how to use a variety of recording equipment and to operate different radio studios

• Excellent communication skills, complemented by diplomacy, empathy and patience

• Ability to build rapport and draw information from people

• Can coach and develop others

• Has confidence and tenacity to pursue information, overcome obstacles and pitch ideas to senior colleagues

• Stress tolerance: ability to work calmly and effectively under pressure, and to react quickly to changes

• Ability to plan and organize, set priorities, multi task and meet tight deadlines

• Full knowledge of the law, rules and industry regulations around radio production; knows when it is necessary, and how to acquire, relevant clearances and licenses

• Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms

Work Experience

• 3+ years’ experience as Radio Producer and/or Assistant in a smaller market or college station

Education

• 4-year college degree, preferably in Radio or Media Production

Certifications

• None required

Location

Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751

Position Type

Regular

