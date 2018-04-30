|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Producer
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
WTLV/WJXX, a TEGNA owned company is looking for a Producer who can write, create and produce exciting and interesting newscasts and news content for broadcast, online and social content. Producers must be able to multi-task during the newsgathering hours, sharing content before, during and after a newscast or digital post. The ideal candidates are creative problem solvers with strong journalistic judgment, detail skills and an ability to think creatively. Our Producers must be able to skillfully use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content.
In this role, you will:
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
10/17/2017
|Closing Date:
6/8/2018
|City:
Jacksonville
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://
|Experience:
3 Year(s)
|Requirements:
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Here’s what you need:
About TEGNA:
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), formerly Gannett Co., Inc., is comprised of a dynamic portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content that matters and brands that deliver. TEGNA reaches more than 90 million Americans and delivers highly relevant, useful and smart content, when and how people need it, to make the best decisions possible. TEGNA Media includes 46 television stations and is the largest independent station group of major network affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. TEGNA Digital is comprised of Cars.com, the leading online destination for automotive consumers, CareerBuilder, a global leader in human capital solutions, and other powerful brands such as G/O Digital and Cofactor. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA, Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
|Contact Company:
Jacksonville,FL
|Contact E-Mail:
mharris3@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
Meagan
|Apply Online URL:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JxzBYuhW?idpartenaire=10101