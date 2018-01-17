Air Talent/Asst. Program Director
Position/Title:
Producer
Details:
The News Producer produces daily newscast items, decides the order in which stories will be told, writes teases and other content, times news programs, edits video, and posts video to the website.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
• Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
1/16/2018
Closing Date:
2/16/2018
City:
Panama City – 32401
State:
Florida
Experience:
One to two years producer experience preferred.
Requirements:
Four-year college degree, preferably in communications, or its equivalent in work experience.
Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll