The News Producer produces daily newscast items, decides the order in which stories will be told, writes teases and other content, times news programs, edits video, and posts video to the website.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms.

• Writes and orders news stories.

• Approves scripts.

• Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts.

• Edits video.

• Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms.

• Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

• Performs other duties as assigned.