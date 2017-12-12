Details:

WPEC in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida is looking for a creative and dedicated full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. The candidate should have two years of ENG experience with a network affiliate news organization. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full High-definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. You should have strong editing skills in non-linear edit systems, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude. A passion for story telling is absolutely essential in this position.