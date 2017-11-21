Details: WKRG-News5, a Nexstar owned CBS affiliate in Mobile/Pensacola, market 58, is seeking a dynamic and aggressive Producer to create engaging, compelling and journalistically excellent newscasts. This position is responsible for enterprising story ideas, crafting news stories and copy, overseeing newscast structure and creating newscasts that garner strong viewer interest. This position will also handle web, social media and multi-platform alerts. Formal education equivalent to a BS degree in Journalism, Communications or related field is preferred. One to three years of producing experience in a television newsroom preferred, but not required. Video link and writing samples required. Knowledge of journalistic standards as they relate to on-air presentation of news stories. Ability to make quick and appropriate decisions and gains the cooperation of others. Accurate and comprehensive writing skills as well as good communication skills. Knowledge of personal computers and ability to learn new systems. EOE M/F/D/V Drug/Background Screen. Qualified applicants may apply at www.nexstar.tv/careers