Start the Summer by joining a team that’s setting the new standard for local TV news. If you’re tired of the same cliché show, then this job is for you! WFTS and The Now Tampa Bay is looking for a Producer for its 4pm newscast in sunny beautiful Tampa, Florida — Market 11. This job has a lot of perks: It’s dayside, weekdays, your own content from a National Desk, and the creative flexibility to produce a memorable show everyday. You’ll work directly with a Senior Producer to create a dynamic newscast that looks and sounds different than what everyone else is doing. You must have a passion for breaking news and weather. Your writing must be solid, you have to be creative, and you must be a team player who can bring new ideas to the table. The best candidates will have medium to large market producing experience and are comfortable executing a daily live broadcast using iNews or a similar program.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS –

Develop and organize newscasts or local programs; responsible for writing, story development and showcasing

Works closely with news/local program managers and assignment editors to determine content needs

Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research, and station branding

Execute time sensitive decisions

Responsible for oversight of live broadcast and up to the minute editorial decisions

Perform desktop editing

Posting content to station’s Web sites

Perform other duties as assigned and needed

QUALIFICATIONS

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field

2 – 3 years as a television writer or producer

Skills & Abilities

Must be proficient with newsroom computer systems, MS Office a plus

Excellent conversational and creative writing skills

Must have strong communication and organization skills

Adaptable, self motivated and able to work in a face paced, deadline driven environment

Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgement, journalistic ethics and libel laws

Work Environment

Newsroom

Deadline driven and fast-paced environment

Understand and utilize Web analytics The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners, with 33 television stations in 24 markets and a reach of nearly one in five U.S. households. It also owns 34 radio stations in eight markets. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. Scripps also produces television shows including “THE LIST” and “The Now,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of the nation’s largest, most successful and longest-running educational program, the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1060841&d=External

Related posts