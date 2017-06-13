WWSB ABC7 in Sarasota, Florida, is looking for a Multi-Media Producer. Yes, you’ll be producing television newscasts as part of the job, but you should come with a strong ‘Digital First’ mindset. A firm journalism core is required, backed up with quick and efficient writing and storytelling skills.

The ideal candidate has at least 2 years of experience writing for television and digital news outlets. A working knowledge of social media is required, and experience with a CMS is preferred. You’ll be expected to multi-task every day and craft newscasts and web stories that best represent the Suncoast community. Verbal communication skills are critical to this position, with a focus on being able to be a team player, be adaptable, be innovative, and be accountable.

Interested? Apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6866/producer/job and attach resume and links to your latest newscast, writing samples and news philosophy. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Related posts