Details: WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate and Hearst Television, Inc. station in Orlando, Florida, has an immediate opening for a talented Photographer/Editor. Solid shooting skills, editing skills that include creativity and speed are required. You will be working both with a reporter and on your own. The ability to operate microwave and satellite trucks is a big plus. Orlando is known for breaking news and we are a breaking news shop. Photographers are equal partners with reporters in the field and are expected to participate in the editorial process. This position may also require some show editing and bringing in content from the field. Job Responsibilities: • Editing Skills • Ability to work any shift