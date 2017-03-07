Video Journalist
Job Responsibilities:
- Produce and meet strategic goals for assigned newscasts.
- Create newscasts with impact by writing stories and teases creatively and effectively.
- Research and present compelling story ideas at daily editorial meetings.
- Utilize social media tools to engage and attract viewers.
Job Qualifications:
- Strong creative writing skills and editorial judgment are a must.
- Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, ENG & SNG remotes is desirable.
- College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism.
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a television news department producing newscasts.
- Must work well under deadline pressure during breaking news.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs