Job Responsibilities:

Produce and meet strategic goals for assigned newscasts.

Create newscasts with impact by writing stories and teases creatively and effectively.

Research and present compelling story ideas at daily editorial meetings.

Utilize social media tools to engage and attract viewers.

Job Qualifications:

Strong creative writing skills and editorial judgment are a must.

Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, ENG & SNG remotes is desirable.

College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a television news department producing newscasts.

Must work well under deadline pressure during breaking news.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

