Planning Producer/Assignment Editor

Radio Engineering Assistant
PLANNING:
- Plan coverage and produce content for all newscasts.
- Work closely with executive producers, producers and reporters to ensure that stories are enterprised and accommodated in newscasts.
- Daily duties include researching story ideas, booking guests, conducting interviews, and producing stories & segments for the newscasts.
- Understand the logistics of the assignment desk and the needs of a newscast through a producer’s eyes.
- Work with web site in developing stories, segments and projects to work in conjunction with newscasts.
EDITOR:
- Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness.
- Make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews.
- Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments.
- Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies.
- Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage.
- Coordinate coverage of special events.
- College degree in broadcast journalism or other related field.
- Previous assignment desk and/or producing experience preferred.
- Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects.
- Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills.
- Must be able to deal effectively with people.
- Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment.
- Working knowledge of newsroom computers and the Internet.
- Overtime, holidays and varied hours required.
