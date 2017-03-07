Photojournalist (Part-Time) -WMBB-TV

Video Journalist
The Photojournalist operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.
Job Responsibilities:
- Shoots video for news reports.
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots.
- Maintains video equipment.
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content.
- Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Job Requirements:
- High school diploma, or its equivalent, some college preferred.
- With experience in photography and electronics
- Able to operate a live truck, camera, tri-pod, recorder, editing equipment and all equipment in the production control room.
- Able to lift up to 65 pounds.
- Able to work outside during inclement weather.
- Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
