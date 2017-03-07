Photojournalist (Part-Time) -WMBB-TV

The Photojournalist operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

Job Responsibilities:

Shoots video for news reports.

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.

Sets up, composes and executes video shots.

Maintains video equipment.

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content.

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Job Requirements:

High school diploma, or its equivalent, some college preferred.

With experience in photography and electronics

Able to operate a live truck, camera, tri-pod, recorder, editing equipment and all equipment in the production control room.

Able to lift up to 65 pounds.

Able to work outside during inclement weather.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

APPLY ONLINE AT www.nexstar.tv

Related posts